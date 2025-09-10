WATCH | Alex Borg sworn in as Opposition leader

New PN leader Alex Borg was sworn in as Opposition leader on Wednesday, using the ceremony to urge unity and call for politics to rise above party colours

Alex Borg called for national interest over partisan divisions after he was sworn in as Leader of the Opposition on Wednesday.

“We must forget about blue and red, and think in red and white,” Borg said during the ceremony at the Grand Master’s Palace in Valletta.

The swearing-in was presided over by President Myriam Spiteri Debono, who said she has been listening to Borg’s words since being elected PN leader. She said she enjoyed Borg’s focus on national unity and giving a voice to youths.

Last Saturday, Borg was confirmed as Nationalist Party leader following a tightly contested election in which he beat Adrian Delia by just 44 votes.

The 30-year-old Gozitan lawyer was accompanied by his mother Mary Debono Borg, his brother David Borg, and his partner Sarah Bajada. PN deputy leader Alex Perici Calascione and PN secretary general Charles Bonello were also present.

First elected to parliament in 2022 as Gozo’s most popular PN candidate with 6,100 votes, Borg quickly established himself as a rising figure within the party, matching Labour’s Clint Camilleri in popularity and outperforming several veteran MPs.

In his remarks on Wednesday, Borg thanked his family, his party, and the Maltese and Gozitan people. “We are experiencing a crucial moment in our country,” he said. “We must put aside our differences and work for a better country for the Maltese and Gozitans.”