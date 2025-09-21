Malta to recognise Palestine during UN General Assembly

Malta is set to recognise Palestine as a state along with a number of other countries during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The formal recognition comes after Prime Minister Robert Abela said that the country would recognise the state in September.

In May, Abela had pledged to recognise the State of Palestine in June, however this didn’t materialise as a UN conference was postponed after Israel launched its attack on Iran.

In a statement, government said that Malta's stance shows the need for dialogue and peace in the Middle East. While pushing for the recognition of Palestine, government added that Malta still holds its position condemning the attacks carried out by the terrorist group Hamas on October 7, 2023.

The Office of the Prime Minister said Malta’s policy maintains that Hamas should not hold any role in the State of Palestine, as Malta continues to appeal for the release of the remaining hostages currently held by Hamas.

Malta is also repeating calls for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

Before addressing the United Nations General Assembly, Prime Minister Robert Abela will attend bilateral meetings.