Casa hits back at Labour over EU rule of law debate accusations

Nationalist MEP David Casa has hit back at the Labour Party's accusations over next week's European Parliament debate on Malta's rule of law situation, calling the government's reaction "pathetic."

"Labour's meltdown ahead of the annual Daphne debate at the European Parliament is pathetic. A day after embassies condemned a Castille staffer for trashing the Daphne memorial, they dare accuse others of harming Malta's reputation. They are the only ones dragging Malta's name through the mud," Casa wrote on social media.

This reaction follows the Labour Party's condemnation of what it described as a "debate against Malta" scheduled for the European Parliament next Tuesday.

The government accused the PN of orchestrating the discussion, which will focus on the rule of law in Malta, and claimed it would damage the country's reputation in Europe.

Labour said the debate was "re-orchestrated" by PN representatives, including Casa, and accused the opposition of promoting "negative narratives" about Malta at the European level.

The party referenced remarks by former Council of Europe MP Pieter Omtzigt, who said the European Parliament would debate "the rule of law in Malta, or rather its absence".

In response to the planned EU debate, Labour announced it would table its own parliamentary motion "in defence of Malta and our people" the following day in the Maltese Parliament.

Government Whip Naomi Cachia will lead the motion, which is expected to highlight reforms implemented by the Labour government in governance and rule of law.

These reforms include changes to the appointment of the judiciary, the creation of the state attorney's office, and strengthened powers for oversight institutions such as the ombudsman and the Permanent Commission Against Corruption.

Labour said these changes were carried out in collaboration with international bodies, including the Venice Commission, GRECO, and MONEYVAL.

Labour also claimed that Opposition Leader Alex Borg had initially opposed the debate but later confirmed the PN's support during a visit to Brussels. The party accused the PN of "remaining obsessed with negativity" and continuing to "cast a bad shadow on our country abroad."

The European Parliament debate on Malta's rule of law situation is scheduled for Tuesday.