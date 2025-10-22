Momentum demands immediate halt to coastal works in Marsaskala

Momentum has called for an immediate suspension of all ongoing works along the Marsaskala coastline, condemning what it describes as a “deceptive and piecemeal approach” to developing the area without proper public scrutiny.

According to the party, extensive and unannounced construction activity has begun along the promenade and shoreline, and it appears to be linked to the planned new ferry terminal.

Momentum claims that while multiple minor permits have been issued under the label of “road works”, no permits are displayed for the more substantial interventions affecting the promenade, shore, and piers.

“This appears to be a deliberate ‘salami-slicing’ tactic, splitting one major project into several smaller applications to bypass the full environmental and planning scrutiny such a large-scale development would normally require.”

Members of the group who visited the site described the ongoing activity as “far exceeding” simple road maintenance, warning that the works could transform a popular swimming and fishing spot into a “veritable port for sea ferries and other seacraft,” permanently altering the character of the bay.

“What we are seeing in Marsaskala is a complete disregard for residents and for transparency,” said Momentum spokesperson Mark Camilleri Gambin. “Claiming these are just ‘road works’ while digging up the coastline is deceptive. This is not maintenance but rather a stealth project to commercialise a public bay and destroy its role as a community space.”

Camilleri Gambin insisted that the issue is not opposition to a ferry service itself, but to the lack of openness surrounding the project. “No development, however beneficial it may seem, should proceed in secrecy. The residents of Marsaskala, and indeed all Maltese citizens, deserve to know what is being planned for their coastline and to have their say before their locality is changed forever.”

Momentum is calling for all coastal works to be halted immediately until the full, consolidated plans for the project are made public and subjected to proper consultation and planning processes.

Earlier in October, the government announced an €18 million investment to redesign the Marsaskala promenade, build a new ferry landing and generally improve the infrastructure of the area.

A planning application presented by Infrastructure Malta foresees the ferry landing being limited to an area of 375sq.m. Another application presented concurrently envisages dredging 5,189sq.m of seabed in the area near the main breakwater arm. The dredging is needed to ensure that the water is deep enough and safe for the ferry to operate.