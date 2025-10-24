Malta stands in solidarity with Ukraine, Abela tells European leaders

Prime Minister Robert Abela reaffirmed Malta’s continued solidarity with Ukraine and stressed that any peace initiative, regardless of its origin, must be supported.

The PM was speaking at the European Council summit, where European leaders also discussed the proposed Reparations Loan put forward by the European Commission to assist Ukraine.

Abela emphasised the potential impact of such a measure on each EU member state and on the EU as a whole must be carefully assessed. He underlined that any eventual proposal must comply with international and EU law, while respecting Malta’s constitutional neutrality.

During discussions on European defence and security, the Prime Minister said Malta must be granted the necessary freedom to operate and contribute within the limits of its constitution.

He noted that security extends beyond traditional defence and highlighted areas such as maritime safety, crisis preparedness, and the protection of critical infrastructure across the Mediterranean and Europe’s southern neighbourhood as priorities for Malta.

Turning to competitiveness, Abela urged the EU to ensure that measures to meet its 2040 and 2050 climate goals are implemented in a fair and balanced manner. He said decisions must take into account the specific realities of each member state, particularly those of island nations such as Malta.

“While maintaining our high level of ambition, we must ensure that we reach our targets without placing disproportionate burdens on our families and businesses,” he said.

Abela insisted that past mistakes must be avoided by ensuring that the European Commission conducts detailed impact assessments before taking any step. Malta’s position on the particular challenges faced by island states was also reflected in a statement annexed to the Council’s formal conclusions.

European leaders also addressed other key issues, including affordable housing and the situation in the Middle East. Abela reiterated the need to mobilise humanitarian aid for Gaza, recalling Malta’s role in evacuating and treating child patients from the region.

He called for a strong collective effort guided by empathy and a commitment to a two-state solution, which he said was essential to guarantee dignity for Palestinians and security for Israelis.

At the Euro Summit, Abela stressed the importance of strengthening fiscal sustainability in shaping future economic policy. He said EU policy must strike a balance between flexibility and respect for national competences while safeguarding the financial stability of both the Union and its member states.

Ahead of the European Council meeting, Abela also took part in a coordination session on migration with 12 other countries and the European Commission. He reiterated Malta’s commitment to a collective and strategic approach based on solidarity, responsibility and cooperation with third countries, including those of origin and transit.

Abela said the adoption process for EU laws, particularly on the return of those not eligible for asylum, must be accelerated. He also called for closer collaboration with other European institutions, including the Council of Europe, to address migration challenges comprehensively.