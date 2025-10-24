Consumers warned of Salmonella in Ali Baba's Tumeric powder

Authorities have warned consumers against using Ali Baba’s Haldi powder.

In a statement on Friday, the Food Safety and Security Authority said that Ali Baba’s 100g, 400g, and one-kilo bags of Haldi (Tumeric) Powder contain Salmonella.

Consumers are advised not to eat the product and either dispose of it or return it to the shop from which it was purchased.​

For further information, the public is kindly requested to contact the Food Safety and Security Authority between 7:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. via telephone +356 26025211 or by email at [email protected].