Public discussion launched on Malta’s ‘right to disconnect’

A 'national discussion' on the ‘Right to Disconnect’ has been launched with the aim of opening a public consultation on the issue in the coming months.

The initiative was announced by Parliamentary Secretary for Social Dialogue Andy Ellul, who explained that the concept seeks to ensure that employees have the right to disconnect from work after working hours, allowing them to spend quality time with their families and achieve a better work-life balance.

Ellul described the launch as a starting point for Malta to identify a model that fits its own realities, stressing the importance of social dialogue in shaping this policy.

He said that the upcoming public consultation will allow the government to listen directly to workers, employers, social partners, and families, with the goal of creating a balanced and locally relevant framework.

During the conference, Ellul also announced that he would be asking the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development (MCESD) to discuss the topic in the coming days.

“The challenge before us is not whether to recognise the Right to Disconnect – as soon there will be a European law on this – but rather what model we should adopt to achieve a balance that makes sense for our country,” Dr Ellul said.

He added that through open dialogue, Malta has the potential to once again be a leader in shaping workplace policy, expressing hope that a national discussion on work-life balance and family-friendly measures will unfold in the coming months.

Parliamentary Secretary for Equality and Reforms Rebecca Buttigieg also addressed the event, noting that the conference served as an opportunity to discuss the importance of the Right to Disconnect with Malta’s social partners.

“In Malta, we have long discussed the need for a better balance between work and family life, and this issue is now at the top of the national agenda,” she said. “As a modern and European country, Malta should follow the European Parliament’s resolution on this right, as well as EU directives and legislation that, while not directly referencing the Right to Disconnect, all aim to safeguard workers’ health and safety and their right to a proper work-life balance.”