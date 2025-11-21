Malta to offer training to Palestinian Authority civil servants

Malta has pledged to provide training programmes for Palestinian Authority civil servants as part of its support to implement a two-state solution in Palestine and Israel.

Foreign Affairs Minister Ian Borg announced the initiative on Thursday while addressing the first ministerial plenary of the Palestine Donor Group, held in Brussels alongside the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

The gathering, co-chaired by European Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Suica and Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa, brought together EU member states, regional partners and international organisations to support the Palestinian Authority’s reform efforts.

Borg said Malta would offer capacity-building programmes through the Institute for the Public Services, saying that stronger institutions are essential for effective governance.

He added that Malta continues to assist Palestinians through UN agencies and humanitarian organisations, but that the donor group offers an opportunity to help strengthen governance and public administration directly.

Referring to recent developments, including September’s UN high-level conference on the two-state solution, the ceasefire in Gaza, and the UN Security Council’s approval of the US-led Gaza Peace Plan, Borg said momentum for political progress should not be lost. Effective governance, delivery of public services and institutional reforms, he said, would help restore the Palestinian Authority’s legitimacy and credibility.

Earlier in the day, during the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting, Malta welcomed the launch of the Pact for the Mediterranean, describing it as an opportunity to revitalise the EU’s engagement with neighbouring states in the region.

Borg also highlighted EU efforts to counter the so-called Russian shadow fleet, warning of the risks it poses to maritime security and the effectiveness of sanctions on Russia. As a maritime state, he said, Malta was ready to work with partners to ensure sanctions are enforced and shadow fleet activity is disrupted.