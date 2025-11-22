Marsa scrapyard firefighting continues as Triq Garibaldi opens for traffic

Civil Protection Malta has contained the major industrial fire at the Marsa scrapyard, although firefighting operations are still ongoing as of Saturday.

The blaze broke out on Friday morning on Garibaldi Street, involving stacks of discarded vehicles, oils and other potentially toxic materials. No injuries have been reported.

“The fire has been contained; however, firefighting operations are still in progress. The public is advised to avoid the area due to safety concerns and ongoing emergency response activities,” Civil Protection Malta said in a Facebook post on Saturday morning.

Triq Guseppi Garibaldi has now reopened in both directions, though authorities are urging motorists to drive with maximum caution as fire crews and heavy equipment remain active in the area.

On Friday, residents in nearby towns and villages, including Paola and Tarxien, were advised to keep all doors and windows closed as a precaution against smoke and fumes.

Transport Malta had published an alert telling motorists to avoid the Marsa area in the direction towards Luqa, with Triq Garibaldi closed in both directions.

The same scrapyard was the site of another massive fire in 2021. The Environment and Resource Authority stated at the time that it would investigate the case.

Civil Protection Malta extended its thanks to Transport Malta, the Malta Police Force, LESA, Mater Dei Hospital Emergency Department, CPD Volunteers, Emergency Fire and Rescue Unit, St John Ambulance and Rescue Malta, the Detention Services, and private water contractors for their continued support.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​