TCNs will be offered new course to integrate in Malta

Third-country nationals (TCNs) will need to take part in a 20-session course to integrate in Malta if they wish to renew their work permit for more than one year.

The course is part of the second phase of implementation of the Malta Labour Migration Policy.

The course will be delivered by licensed Maltese institutions and will span 40 to 42 hours.

Modules cover various topics, including Maltese culture and traditions, civic participation, legal and safety awareness, personal and professional development, and language learning in both English and Maltese.

TCNs who choose to take part in the course will also be lectured on leading an active life in Malta, personal budgeting, Malta’s democracy and institutional framework, and their rights and responsibilities as tenants.

TCNs who successfully complete this integration course will also be eligible for an extension of their renewal period, where they can renew their work permit for up to three years, depending on their job.

TCNs will need to complete new course before coming to Malta

Another introduction is the new pre-departure course required for all TCNs applying for a single permit for the first time.

To obtain a work permit, all first-time applicants must present a valid pre-departure course certificate. This system operates via a two-part structure which includes national integration standards with sector-specific skills validation.

Part 1, which is mandatory for all first-time applicants, consists of the pre-departure course, which includes two online modules on living and working in Malta and rights and obligations at the workplace.

Each of these courses involves approximately 10–12 hours of learning, delivered through the Skills Pass platform.

Following the assessments, applicants must attend a live online interview to verify both their English language proficiency and their understanding of the course content.

The second part applies only to certain occupations that require additional, sector-specific training, such as roles within tourism and hospitality. The full process can be initiated online via the Skills Pass Portal. The portal officially opens on 5 January 2026, with Identità beginning verification of the full course certificates as part of the standard work permit application process starting on 1 March 2026. The cost for this course will be €250.

Jobsplus to assess TCNs' suitability for employment

In addition to the mandatory training, every applicant will undergo an independent suitability check, with Jobsplus reserving the right to refuse applications lacking sufficient evidence of suitability for the job.

This check is based on criteria, including the verification of the required Skills Card, recognition of qualifications by the Malta Qualifications Recognition and Information Centre (MQRIC) where applicable, and a declaration of suitability that must be completed and signed by the employer.

Some TCNs can renew work permit for more than one year

To promote retention and stability, employees who have completed one year of employment in Malta may renew their work permits for more than one year if specific requirements are met, with the renewal fee set at €150 per year.

Applicants under special schemes like the Key Employment Initiative (KEI), Specialist Employment Initiative (SEI), and the Blue Card Directive may be granted a renewal of up to three years.

Those in higher-skilled occupations (ISCO levels 1–4) may receive a two-year renewal if they have an employment contract of at least two years. Applicants in lower-skilled occupations (ISCO levels 5–9) may also receive a renewal of up to two years, if they have a contract of at least two years.

On the protection of worker rights, the Single Permit Directive is being amended to strengthen enforcement against worker exploitation.

A key element is the prohibition of fees paid by employees to their employers in connection with their recruitment or termination. This means disqualification from employing TCNs may be applied if employers request or receive money from employees for their recruitment or retention.