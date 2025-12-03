WATCH | PN wants Roderick Galdes to resign after Malita, penthouse scandals

Opposition leader Alex Borg has called for the immediate resignation of Housing Minister Roderick Galdes, arguing that a series of controversies surrounding the minister has undermined public trust and raised serious questions about his conduct in office.

Speaking during a press conference on Wednesday, Borg said that recent allegations, ranging from suspected political interference to questionable property dealings, had created a crisis of credibility for the ministry responsible for housing.

If Galdes refuses to step aside, Borg said, Prime Minister Robert Abela must intervene and remove him until these matters are fully clarified.

The calls for resignation follow accusations made by former Malita Investments chair and former Labour MEP Marlene Mizzi, who publicly alleged that Galdes attempted to meddle in the internal operations of Malita, a government-listed company tasked with major social housing and public infrastructure projects.

Mizzi claimed that the minister frequently sought to involve himself in the company’s decisions and maintained unusually close relationships with contractors engaged by Malita.

Her successor, Johan Farrugia, tendered his resignation shortly after Mizzi’s statements. Borg questioned the circumstances surrounding Farrugia’s sudden departure, insisting that the government had offered no explanation and that the public deserved answers.

Adding to the controversy are reports concerning Galdes’ purchase of a duplex penthouse in Gozo earlier this year. The minister is said to have acquired the property at a price significantly below typical market value at a time when the same developers were negotiating large-scale leasing agreements with the Housing Authority for over 100 apartments intended for social housing.

Borg described the situation as a blatant conflict of interest that the public cannot ignore.

He also dismissed Abela’s defence of Galdes, stating that ordinary citizens are well aware of current property prices and would find it implausible to purchase similar properties at the price reportedly paid by the minister.