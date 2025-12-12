AFM rescues 55 migrants, one person dead

A boat carrying migrants has landed in Buġibba, MaltaToday is informed.

Sources told MaltaToday that the boat was carrying 55 migrants. One person is believed to have died according to sources.

According to an AFM spokesperson, Malta's Rescue Coordination Centre received a report of a boat carrying migrants in distress at around 8:43am.

The information received by the AFM also indicated that some of the migrants were in the water. AFM aerial and maritime units were immediately dispatched to the area to provide assistance.

All those on board were recovered and given immediate care, as many of them showed signs of severe hypothermia. "After the AFM carried out the recovery, the individuals were subsequently attended to by other competent authorities."

AFM personnel were on site in Buġibba, where the migrants were seen wrapped in sheets.