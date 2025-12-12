menu

AFM rescues 55 migrants, one person dead

AFM informed some of the migrants were in the water, as many of them were treated for severe hypothermia. One person is believed to have died

matthew_farrugia
12 December 2025, 11:53am
by Matthew Farrugia
1 min read
(Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
(Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)

A boat carrying migrants has landed in Buġibba, MaltaToday is informed.

Sources told MaltaToday that the boat was carrying 55 migrants. One person is believed to have died according to sources. 

According to an AFM spokesperson, Malta's Rescue Coordination Centre received a report of a boat carrying migrants in distress at around 8:43am.

(Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
(Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
(Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
(Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)

The information received by the AFM also indicated that some of the migrants were in the water. AFM aerial and maritime units were immediately dispatched to the area to provide assistance.

All those on board were recovered and given immediate care, as many of them showed signs of severe hypothermia. "After the AFM carried out the recovery, the individuals were subsequently attended to by other competent authorities."

(Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
(Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
(Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
(Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
(Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
(Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)

AFM personnel were on site in Buġibba, where the migrants were seen wrapped in sheets. 

 

Matthew Farrugia is a journalist at MaltaToday He was the joint-winner (2025) as upcoming...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.