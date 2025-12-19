Gozo Channel to suspend ferry crossings on Christmas and New Year

Gozo Channel has announced that its ferry service between Mġarr and Ċirkewwa will be suspended for three hours on both Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

In a statement, the company said services will be halted between noon and 3pm on the two public holidays to allow employees on duty to spend time with their families during lunchtime.

As a result, several scheduled crossings will not operate. From Mġarr to Ċirkewwa, the 12pm, 12:30pm, 12:45pm, 1pm, 1:30pm, 2pm, 2:15pm and 2:30pm trips have been cancelled. From Ċirkewwa to Mġarr, the 12:15pm, 12:45pm, 1:15pm, 1:30pm, 1:45pm, 2:15pm, 2:45pm, 3pm sailings will also not take place.

This means that the last ferry from Mġarr before the suspension will depart at 11:30am, while the last crossing from Ċirkewwa will leave at noon. Services will resume in the afternoon with a 3pm departure from Mġarr to Ċirkewwa, followed by a 3:15pm crossing from Ċirkewwa to Mġarr.

Gozo Channel urged passengers to take note of the temporary suspension and plan their travel accordingly.

The company’s board said the decision was taken as a gesture of appreciation towards employees who are required to work long shifts, often in difficult weather conditions. It thanked staff for their continued commitment and for providing what it described as a reliable service to passengers throughout the year.