WATCH | Israel and US launch strikes on Iran as Trump declares war

Updated at 10:12am with Trump's declaration of war

Israel and the United States have launched what the former described as a “pre-emptive” strike on the capital of Iran early on Saturday.

The Israeli defence minister said the attack was intended “to remove threats” and announced that a “special and permanent state of emergency” had been declared throughout Israel.

Air raid sirens sounded across Israel at about 08:15am local time warning of the possibility of retaliatory missile fire.

The attacks come as Washington and Tehran attempt to negotiate an agreement aimed at limiting Iran’s nuclear programme. The strikes follow the US’s assembly of a substantial deployment of fighter aircraft and naval vessels in the region, in what has been seen as an effort to pressure Iran into finalising a deal.

"Bombs will be dropped everywhere"

In an eight-minute video on his social media platform, US President Donald Trump officially declared war on Iran, promising to destroy the country's military capabilities.

Appealing to the Iranian public, Trump stressed that civilians should stay indoors as, "bombs will be dropped everywhere." Trump said that once the military operation is finished, Iranians will be able to take over their government.

"To the members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, the Armed Forces, and all of the police, I say tonight that you must lay down your weapons and have complete immunity, or in the alternative face certain death. So, lay down your arms. You will be treated fairly with total immunity, or you will face certain death," Trump said.

Trump has overseen the largest American military build-up in the Middle East since the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq.

Iran strikes back

In its first retaliatory attacks since the first shots were fired, Iran has launched missiles toward northern Israel, as the latter's Iron Dome air defences intercepted missiles. Sirens are sounding across Israel as well as neighbouring Jordan.

Meanwhile, a US naval base in Bahrain was the target of another Iranian missile attack.