Momentum, Żminijietna endorse Solidarity March for Palestine

A solidarity march in support of Palestine is being held in Valletta on Saturday afternoon (today), with the left-wing think-tank Żminijietna and political party Momentum publicly endorsing the demonstration.

The march is set to start at 2.30pm, departing from Parliament Square and proceeding to Pjazza San Ġorġ. Organisers are calling on the public to gather in solidarity with the people of Palestine, as well as Lebanon and Syria, and to demand stronger international action.

In a statement, Żminijietna urged the public to support the organisations participating in the march, stressing that both the UN Human Rights Council and the UN General Assembly have called for an arms embargo and mandatory sanctions against Israel. The think-tank said Malta should align itself with these international positions.

Żminijietna also called on the Maltese government to clarify its stance on the bilateral military agreement with the United Kingdom, which provides a framework for closer defence cooperation, including training and joint military activities. The organisation further expressed concern about activists in the UK who are facing legal action due to their pro-Palestinian stance.

Momentum, meanwhile, said it stands in solidarity with all civilian victims, both in Palestine and elsewhere. Party representative Alastair Farrugia reiterated Momentum’s opposition to the killing of unarmed civilians, regardless of religion or background.

“In particular, we condemn antisemitic terrorist attacks, such as that in Bondi Beach, Australia, where 15 Jews were killed while celebrating Hanukkah, the youngest being a 10-year-old girl,” Farrugia said. Momentum also condemned the ongoing killing of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, confirming its support for today’s march.

The demonstration is also drawing on statements by international human rights figures, including Amnesty International secretary-general Agnes Callamard, who has warned that “Israel’s genocide is not over”.

Participants are being encouraged to bring flags and banners and to voice demands for an end to what organisers describe as Israel’s illegal occupation and apartheid, a full military embargo, and sanctions. The march aims to send what organisers say is a clear message that the people of Malta stand with international law, human rights and peace.