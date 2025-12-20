CMD extends residential street-cleaning service to five more localities

Residents in five additional localities will soon benefit from regular street-cleaning services provided by the Cleansing and Maintenance Division (CMD), following new agreements reached with local councils.

Parliamentary Secretary for Public Cleanliness Glenn Bedingfield announced that the service has already started in residential streets in Sliema and St Julian’s over recent days. The same service is expected to be extended early next year to Żejtun, Mosta and Dingli.

With these new arrangements in place, CMD will now be operating daily in the residential streets of 34 localities, directly impacting the quality of life of around 250,000 residents.

Bedingfield said discussions with the respective local councils had been ongoing for several months to establish how the service could be introduced. He welcomed the fact that more councils are placing their trust in the division for which he is politically responsible.

He added that the decision by local councils reflects the wishes of residents to improve their quality of life, noting that CMD is in a position to deliver an efficient service thanks to continued investment in resources and machinery. This investment, he said, is being made possible by what he described as a strong national economy.

Environment Minister Miriam Dalli said the agreements demonstrate how collaboration with local councils can lead to tangible solutions that make a real difference in residents’ everyday lives. She said the government will continue to invest in resources, planning and technology to create cleaner, more attractive and more sustainable localities.

CMD director general Ramon Deguara also mentioned the division’s ongoing commitment to keeping the country clean and well maintained. He said the aim is for every part of Malta to reflect a culture of respect and responsibility, fostering an environment that residents can be proud of and that also leaves a positive impression on visitors.