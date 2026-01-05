Six rapid response vehicles added to Mater Dei fleet

Six new rapid response vehicles have been introduced to Mater Dei Hospital’s fleet of vehicles.

In a statement, the Health Ministry explained that during the past year, the 112 Ambulance service responded to over 56,500 emergencies. This marks the highest number ever recorded and represents a 12% increase compared to 2024.

Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela said that the six new vehicles will bring the total number of vehicles to 11. He explained that these allow medical teams to reach patients faster, particularly in life-threatening emergencies such as cardiac arrest and serious trauma.

"Early and advanced intervention improves patient outcomes, ensuring they are delivered to the Emergency Department in the best condition possible," Abela said.

Abela also announced that, in addition to the fleet expansion, the number of specialist consultants in pre-hospital care has been doubled.

"Our staff will use these vehicles to save patients' lives.”