Momentum opposes proposed high-rise development at Marsalforn hotel site

Momentum has voiced strong opposition to a planning application proposing a development of up to 12 storeys on the Calypso Hotel site in Marsalforn, warning that the project would accelerate what it described as the erosion of Gozo’s character and landscape.

The proposal includes more than 140 apartments, a four-star hotel and commercial outlets. In a statement, Momentum said the project would set a dangerous precedent for taller buildings in one of Gozo’s most densely developed coastal areas.

Executive committee member Matthew Agius said high-rise buildings were no longer a theoretical risk for Gozo, pointing to recent large-scale developments in Xlendi and the continued intensification of construction in Marsalforn.

Momentum also criticised both major political parties, saying the Labour government had continued issuing permits for large projects, while the Opposition Leader and the Nationalist Party had publicly stated that Gozo should also allow high-rise buildings. The party argued that this left residents without political representation on the issue of overdevelopment.

The party said no comprehensive study had ever been carried out to assess how much development Gozo’s infrastructure can sustain, including water and energy supply, sewage systems, waste management and road capacity. Approving major projects without such assessments was described as irresponsible and harmful to residents and the environment.

Momentum further warned about the cumulative impact of multiple developments in Marsalforn, arguing that projects are assessed individually without considering combined effects on traffic, pollution, coastal pressure and public spaces. It also raised concerns about possible encroachment towards outside development zones.

The party called for an immediate stop to high-rise proposals in Gozo, the introduction of a height policy specific to the island and the publication of an island-wide carrying capacity study before any further major developments are approved.

Momentum said it would continue opposing projects it believes threaten Gozo’s character, identity and quality of life.