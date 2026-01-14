Labour Party opens candidate applications for next general election

The Labour Party’s Candidates Commission has opened applications for prospective candidates interested in contesting the next general election on behalf of the party.

Notary Charles Mangion, chairman of the Candidates Commission, said the process includes a vetting procedure in which each applicant is scrutinised before being submitted for approval by the Labour Party’s National Executive.

Application forms may be collected from the Labour Party Secretariat as from Thursday, 15 January from 9am onwards at the Labour Party headquarters.

Further information may be obtained by calling 2090 1601 or 2090 1602, or by emailing [email protected].