Tourists may face on-the-spot fines under targeted proposals

People who do not hold residence in Malta, including tourists, may be required to pay on-the-spot fines for contraventions such as disturbing neighbours and littering, under a proposal being considered by the Home Affairs Ministry.

“The purpose of this proposal is to ensure that these people pay their fines before having to leave the country,” Minister Byron Camilleri said.

He said tourists are welcome must act "with decency and respect towards our country and its people”, he said in a Facebook post. He also urged the public to have its say on this proposal.

Other countries such as, Spain, Italy, and Croatia have implemented on-the-spot fines for tourists, namely for public drinking, improper clothing in historic areas, and littering.

In Malta, a wider discussion took place last summer after incidents of public indecency by tourists, particularly in Sliema and Swieqi. Nationalist MP Graziella Attard Previ had aired out her frustrations during a parliamentary speech, complaining about late-night parties, improper waste disposal and minimal enforcement in areas wih short-let accommodations.

MHRA welcomes on-the-spot fines proposal for short-term visitors

In a reaction to the announcement, the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association (MHRA) has welcomed the proposal for on-the-spot fines for short-term visitors without apermanent residency permit who breach Maltese laws.

The association said this reflects their long-standing recommendation to strengthen enforcement, protect community well-being, and safeguard Malta’s reputation.

“Malta is welcoming, but respect for its laws and residents is non-negotiable. Immediate fines will serve as a clear deterrent and help maintain order and standards,” they said in their statement on Monday.