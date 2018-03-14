64 babies expected from IVF treatments in 2017

304 IVF treatment cycles took place in Malta last year, 66 of which resulted in pregnancy.

Out of all the cycles, 229 took place in Mater Dei while 75 were done in private hospitals, an annual report from the Authority for Embryo Protection has revealed.

The report was presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Health Chris Fearne in Parliament yesterday.

22 of the women impregnated through the treatments delivered a baby, 32 are expecting a baby, and 12 had a miscarriage.

In 2017, 48 babies – an equal number of boys and girls – were born through IVF treatments which took place between April and November of 2016. Out of all the treatment cycles of 2016, a total of 62 babies – 29 girls and 33 boys – were born. The take-home baby rate for 2016 was 20.15%.

From treatment cycles which took place in 2017, 28 babies – 13 boys and 15 girls – were already born. Another 36 are expected to be born this year, bringing the total number of expected births from the IVF cycles of 2017 to 64 babies.