Speaker Anglu Farrugia will not allow questions on Keith Schembri’s offshore accounts

Former Nationalist Party leader will be appealing the decision by the Speaker to stop him from asking questions about the prime minister's chief of staff

tia_reljic
14 March 2018, 4:35pm
by Tia Reljic
"We are in Malta, not Pyongyang," PN leader Simon Busuttil told the House.

Speaker Anglu Farrugia said that he cannot “abdicate his duty” in order to allow former Nationalist Party leader Simon Busuttil to ask parliamentary questions about the prime minister’s chief of staff.

Last week, Busuttil asked whether the prime minister’s chief of staff, Keith Schembri, owned a bank account in Dubai or in Pilatus Bank, in two parliamentary questions which were barred as they were not considered to be of public interest.

Busuttil subsequently requested a ruling from the Deputy Speaker instead, as he claimed that Speaker Farrugia made a mistake.

In parliament this afternoon, Farrugia explained that parliamentary questions addressed to ministers must relate to public affairs to which they are officially connected with and what they are personally responsible for, have a factual basis, and not seek confirmation of media rumours.

The decision triggered an immediate response from Busuttil, who described it as "unprecedented", "absurd," and "dangerous" in a tweet.

Busuttil informed the Speaker that he will be appealing the decision.

Tia Reljic joined MaltaToday in 2017
More in National
Speaker Anglu Farrugia will not allow questions on Keith Schembri’s offshore accounts
National

Speaker Anglu Farrugia will not allow questions on Keith Schembri’s offshore accounts
Tia Reljic
64 babies expected from IVF treatments in 2017
National

64 babies expected from IVF treatments in 2017
Tia Reljic
Trump administration halts relocation of refugees currently in Malta
National

Trump administration halts relocation of refugees currently in Malta
Tia Reljic
Jason Azzopardi wants Parliament to discuss MEPs' rule of law report
National

Jason Azzopardi wants Parliament to discuss MEPs' rule of law report
Tia Reljic
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe