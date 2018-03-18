Hauliers say 'Sicilians moving in on Maltese business’

A total absence of controls at Malta’s points of entry might be paving the way for Sicilian contraband, including drugs, as well as inadvertently facilitating a Sicilian takeover of the lucrative freight haulage market between Sicily and Malta.

Maltese hauliers – including numerous one-man outfits – are up in arms because, they told MaltaToday, Maltese authorities are not doing anything to control the influx of Sicilian trucks who reach Malta by ferry.

“When we go to Sicily to collect freight to deliver to Malta, as soon as we arrive there, port authorities immediately ask us for all kind of documentation,” one Maltese haulier said.

He explained that he would have to present his driving licence, vehicle insurance, a bill of goods to be collected, proof of payment of the goods to be collected, certified insurance for the goods, as well as a signed document from the company where the goods are to be collected from and certifying, what, when and how much is to be collected.

