menu

[WATCH] Tenders out for Santa Lucija tunnels project

An investment of €20 million will link Tal-Barrani Road directly with the hill alongside the Addolorata cemetery via tunnels to ease congestion at the Santa Lucija roundabout

kurt_sansone
2 April 2018, 10:30am
by Kurt Sansone
An artist's impression of the Santa Lucija tunnels project
An artist's impression of the Santa Lucija tunnels project
(Video: Transport Ministry)

A tender for the construction of tunnels beneath the Santa Lucija roundabout has been issued, Transport Minister Ian Borg said.

The project forms part of the government’s efforts to improve traffic flow along the main thoroughfare that links the south to the north of the island. It will complement the Marsa junction project on which work has already begun.

With an investment of €20 million, the project will include the construction of two tunnels – one in each direction – beneath the Santa Lucija roundabout, and link roads to and from the roundabout. In this way, traffic can head towards Tal-Barrani and vice versa without having to pass through the roundabout.

The area is a main congestion point for motorists in the area.

Borg said in a Facebook post the project will not only help improve traffic flow in the area but make it easier for residents in Tarxien, Santa Lucija and Paola, to reach their homes.

“This is another project that will be implemented by the new roads agency that will be set up in the coming weeks,” Borg said.

Another project on which work has also started is the widening of the road just outside the Santa Venera tunnels in the direction of Marsa, which is also prone to congestion.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
More in National
Updated | Saint Julian’s motorcycle crash leaves two injured
National

Updated | Saint Julian’s motorcycle crash leaves two injured
Karl Azzopardi
[WATCH] Tenders out for Santa Lucija tunnels project
National

[WATCH] Tenders out for Santa Lucija tunnels project
Kurt Sansone
New reverse osmosis plant to make Gozo self-sufficient
National

New reverse osmosis plant to make Gozo self-sufficient
[WATCH] Archbishop Charles Scicluna celebrates Easter Mass
National

[WATCH] Archbishop Charles Scicluna celebrates Easter Mass
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe