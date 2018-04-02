[WATCH] Tenders out for Santa Lucija tunnels project

(Video: Transport Ministry)

A tender for the construction of tunnels beneath the Santa Lucija roundabout has been issued, Transport Minister Ian Borg said.

The project forms part of the government’s efforts to improve traffic flow along the main thoroughfare that links the south to the north of the island. It will complement the Marsa junction project on which work has already begun.

With an investment of €20 million, the project will include the construction of two tunnels – one in each direction – beneath the Santa Lucija roundabout, and link roads to and from the roundabout. In this way, traffic can head towards Tal-Barrani and vice versa without having to pass through the roundabout.

The area is a main congestion point for motorists in the area.

Borg said in a Facebook post the project will not only help improve traffic flow in the area but make it easier for residents in Tarxien, Santa Lucija and Paola, to reach their homes.

“This is another project that will be implemented by the new roads agency that will be set up in the coming weeks,” Borg said.

Another project on which work has also started is the widening of the road just outside the Santa Venera tunnels in the direction of Marsa, which is also prone to congestion.