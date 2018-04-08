menu

Policy setting fuel station restrictions expected next week

8 April 2018, 12:13pm
by Massimo Costa
ERA recommendations are expected to set out new size limits for fuel stations
Fuel stations which are built on pristine land will have to be a third smaller than specified under the current limitations, amongst other restrictions, according to recommendations for a new policy which should be finalised on Monday, The Sunday Times of Malta has reported.

Environment Minister Jose Herrera told MaltaToday earlier this week that he would be publishing the findings from an Environment and Resources Authority review of the 2015 Fuel Station policy next week, after first assessing the document.

Moviment Graffitti and Kamp Emerġenza Ambjent had on Thursday held a protest during a planning board meeting which was discussing a permit for a new petrol station in Luqa, in an effort to urge the Planning Authority to stop petrol station applications until the fuel stations policy was revised.

The revision was promised by Herrera earlier this year.

The recommendations are calling for the overall footprint of fuel stations to be limited to 2,000 square metres, down from the current 3,000 square metre limit, The Sunday Times of Malta said. In contrast to the current rules, this total area will be inclusive of landscaping.

The ERA recommendations also submit that the minimum distance between one fuel station and another be increased from the current 500 metres to 1.5 kilometres, and suggest that cafés, bars and shops not be allowed to form party of the station facilities, the newspaper said.

Massimo Costa joined MaltaToday in 2017 as a journalist.
