Updated | Car driven into Mount Carmel Hospital's gate
Police currently holding two people, one of which is understood to have been a resident
A car has earlier today reportedly been driven into the gate of Mount Carmel Hospital.
Police are holding two people suspected of being connected to the incident. It is understood that nobody was hurt.
Sources close to the investigation have told MaltaToday that one of the persons arrested was a resident at the hospital who was trying to leave the premises.
More in National