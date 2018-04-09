menu

Updated | Car driven into Mount Carmel Hospital's gate

Police currently holding two people, one of which is understood to have been a resident

massimo_costa
9 April 2018, 2:16pm
by Massimo Costa
A car has reportedly been driven into the gate of Mount Carmel Hospital
A car has earlier today reportedly been driven into the gate of Mount Carmel Hospital. 

Police are holding two people suspected of being connected to the incident. It is understood that nobody was hurt.

Sources close to the investigation have told MaltaToday that one of the persons arrested was a resident at the hospital who was trying to leave the premises.

