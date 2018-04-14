menu

PN demands answers on medicinal cannabis facility announcement

Claudio Grech, Opposition spokesperson for the wellbeing of families and social solidarity asked whether it was true that the Government had allowed MXC (MGC pharma) to operate its facility and gifted it 4000sq m of public land through Malta Enterprise.

matthew_agius
14 April 2018, 2:56pm
by Matthew Agius
A medical cannabis producer yesterday announced that it had Maltese government approval to set up shop on the island
A medical cannabis producer yesterday announced that it had Maltese government approval to set up shop on the island

A spokesperson for the Opposition Nationalist Party has called for the government to explain whether it had authorised an Australian company to run a factory producing medicinal cannabis in Malta.

In a statement issued today Claudio Grech, Opposition spokesperson for the wellbeing of families and social solidarity asked whether it was true that the Government had allowed MXC (MGC pharma) to operate its facility and gifted it 4000sq m of public land through Malta Enterprise.

Yesterday the company announced that it had been given approval by Maltese government for full medical cannabis production and cultivation facility in Malta, a statement that seems to run counter to the prime minister’s previous claim that government was allowing “only small-batch cultivation for research purposes”.

The PN statement reminded government that “every letter of intent, licence or any other authorisation could only be issued under a law which hadn’t yet been approved by Parliament.” A law regulating medicinal cannabis has not yet been formally approved by parliament, although the Bill is on its third reading.

If  MXC’s statement is true, said the Opposition, this would mean that Government had defied the country’s highest institution on a particularly sensitive matter.

It called on the government to clarify as to whether it had issued a letter of intent, contract or authorisation to the company or others to carry out activity relating to the production of medicinal cannabis.

Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
More in National
Pilatus whistleblower Maria Efimova takes to Twitter
National

Pilatus whistleblower Maria Efimova takes to Twitter
Matthew Agius
Old Mtarfa military hospital identified for new international school
National

Old Mtarfa military hospital identified for new international school
Karl Azzopardi
Six-year-old hit by car in Imsida
National

Six-year-old hit by car in Imsida
Karl Azzopardi
PN demands answers on medicinal cannabis facility announcement
National

PN demands answers on medicinal cannabis facility announcement
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe