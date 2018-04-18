menu

Students now able to vote online in KSU elections

Online system will be in place as from upcoming elections this month

massimo_costa
18 April 2018, 4:05pm
by Massimo Costa
Nathaniel Falzon and Dario Cacopardo, whose proposals for an online KSU elections voting system went through today
A new online voting system for University of Malta Students Council elections is to be implemented as from this month, after the necessary amendments to the voting method went through today.

The system will be in place in time for the elections scheduled for April 25.

The new system was suggested by students Dario Cacopardo and Nathaniel Falzon, who submitted their proposals earlier today, with the aim of increasing student interest and participation in the election.

Speaking after the proposals were approved, Cacopardo explained that the KSU elections would be using an online voting system which is already in place, and is currently being utilised in elections for student representatives, as well as for University Council and all other internal elections within the institution.

“However, the KSU’s electoral commission will have complete autonomy in the election. The University will be the middle man, so to speak, but everything will be administered by KSU,” he said.

