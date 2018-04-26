[WATCH] Online voting doubles KSU election turnout

Students celebrate SDM victory in KSU elections on campus

The voter turnout for the University Student's Council (KSU) election was nearly 50% – up by 22 points since the previous election.

The record turnout is attributed to the introduction of an online voting system which was implemented for the first time, making it significantly easier for students to vote.

Christian Democratic Students (SDM) won the election with 58% votes, winning all 11 seats.

Congratulations to @SDMmalta for winning the @KSUMalta elections. Looking forward to work closely with Carla Galea and her new team whilst thanking Robert Napier and his council for their work #Malta #Youths @uniofmalta 🇲🇹 — Adrian Delia (@adriandeliapn) April 26, 2018



The SDM representatives are Carla Galea, Luke Abela, William Farrugia, Eman Haber, Joseph Farrugia, Clint Vassallo, Karin Cassar, Naomi Attard, Christian Aquilina, Celine Bartolo, and Matthew John Dougall.

Students attending courses at the University of Malta and Junior College were eligible to participate in the elections.

Congratulations @SDMmalta on your decisive victory in #Malta's National Student Union elections. Fantastic to see so many young people get involved. Well done!#ProudAlmuni pic.twitter.com/yqVMGPd8aY — Roberta Metsola MEP (@RobertaMetsola) April 26, 2018



Students were able to vote online using their University credentials, as opposed to the traditional ballot method. The typical turnout prior to the introduction of the new voting system would not exceed 30%.

A record number of 6,626 students cast their vote by this evening.

The new voting system was proposed by students Dario Cacopardo and Nathaniel Falzon earlier this month – precisely in order to tackle the issue of student apathy, and to increase voter turnout.