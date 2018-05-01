Gender pay gap must be eliminated, GWU says

GWU president Victor Carachi said despite legislation that offers protection against gender discrimination on the workplace, some employers still chose to pay men more than women.

“This is not only unacceptable, but a challenge that we must overcome,” Carachi said in his message commemorating Workers’ Day.

He urged women to join trade unions, adding that in its discussions of collective agreements, the GWU did not distinguish between male and female workers.

Carachi also saluted the more than 40,000 foreigners working in Malta, who he said were contributing to economic growth and the sustainability of the pensions system.

He said foreigners had to be shown “greater respect and dignity”.

In the coming years, Carachi said, the GWU will focus on eliminating the gender pay gap and the strengthening of workplace rights for foreigners.

“We will also work relentlessly to attract more investment towards Malta, to help create more jobs and workplaces of quality,” Carachi said.