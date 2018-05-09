Subsidised childcare for unemployed parents undergoing training

Parents who are making use of the government’s free child care scheme, which was started in 2014, will not incur any penalties if their children are absent for 25% or less of the time they are booked in for at the centres.

Replying to a parliamentary question by Nationalist MP Toni Bezzina, Education Minister Evarist Bartolo said this meant that children could be absent, for whatever reason, for a maximum of three months with no penalty charges incurred by the parents.

“I am informed that such a generous system, which facilitates things for parents in such a way, does not exist in any other country,” Bartolo said.

While parents have to be in employment or pursuing their education in order to be eligible for the free child care service, those who are not working but are following a Jobsplus course are offered a subsidy on child care charges, Bartolo said.

The subsidy, which amount to €1.50 per hour, is meant to offer an incentive to parents to improve their work prospects.