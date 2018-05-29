Casa spearheads EU proposal for 10 days paternity leave

Nationalist MEP David Casa said that the introduction of 10 days of paid paternity leave in Malta would be amongst new EU work-life balance directives.

Casa met with the President of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker, in Strasbourg to discuss the progress of Casa’s report about the new work

David Casa is currently negotiating with colleagues from other political groups on a new work-life balance directive. Partit Nazzjonalista’s Head of Delegation is currently leading the work on this important file in the European Parliament. The ambitious proposal is the first concrete measure originating from President Juncker’s EU social pillar and aims to significantly increase the rights of parents across the European Union.

“In Malta one of the biggest changes would be the introduction of 10 days of paid paternity leave at around the time of the birth of a child. It will allow parents to better share caring responsibilities from the very beginning of a child’s life and give fathers the opportunity to bond with their children at this crucial time”, stated Casa.

The vote is expected in July in the EMPL committee and in plenary in September. Casa will then represent the European Parliament in negotiations with the Council of Ministers.

During the meeting, MEP Casa and President Juncker also discussed the measures Casa is proposing, together with representatives from other political groups, for an EU anti-SLAPP directive to combat the abusive practices intended to intimidate and silence investigative journalists.

“A free press, that is protected from abuse, intimidation and harassment is a prerequisite to a properly functioning democracy. We must be vigilant in identifying emerging threats to investigative journalism and take the necessary measures to address them. SLAPP is one of those threats”, stated David Casa.

David Casa praised President Juncker’s resolve to ensure the protection of journalists in the EU.