Government getting tough on litter louts

Fines for littering, dumping and putting out the wrong garbage bag will increase, under new regulations proposed by the Environment Ministry.

The regulations form part of the ministry’s drive to enforce public cleanliness and proper waste collection through harsher fines for a range of offences. A public consultation document was released this afternoon by Environment Minister Jose Herrera and Local Councils Parliamentary Secretary Silvio Parnis.

A new offence will be added for people who take out the wrong garbage bag for collection. A wrong bag can attract a fine between €150 and €300. Taking out the garbage bag more than four hours before the scheduled collection time will also incur a similar fine.

The rules covering the type of garbage bag that can be taken out are in preparation for upcoming new legislation that will oblige people to separate their household waste.

The new rules state that bins are to be placed in areas used by hawkers and street sellers, at the expense of the local council or the seller. Failure to do so will also incur a fine ranging between €150 and €300.

The bins have to provide for separate waste streams and the rules also apply to street markets and village feasts.

The rules promise to get tough on illegal dumping. The court is being given the power to order the removal of any dumped material within a period of three months from the date of judgment before empowering the local council to undertake such works and recover expenses from the offender.

A daily penalty can be imposed for every day the default continues after the expiration, which may amount to between €50 and €130 per day.

The rules will all be concentrated under the Environment Protection Act, which means that once they are approved, the Litter Act will be repealed.

Enforcement will be the remit of the police, the Local Enforcement System Agency and the Environment and Resources Authority.

The new rules have been issued for public consultations and feedback can be given until 29 June on the email [email protected]

Some of the new proposals