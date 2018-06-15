Maltese and Italian foreign ministers discuss migration, strengthening relations

Foreign Minister Carmelo Abela and his Italian counterpart Enzo Moaveri Milanesi have had a meeting regarding bilateral issues for the two countries, and which also entered into matters connected to migration, the government said.

It said the talks - hosted at the Foreign Ministry in Italy - saw the two minsters reaffirm their strong commitment towards "intensifying the excellent and historical bilateral ties on various levels between the two countries.”

“They underscored the opportunities for the further strengthening of such relations, in particular with regard to close coordination in the field of migration, both on a bilateral and well as a European level, in the context of the revision of the Dublin Regulation,” the government said.

It added that Malta and Italy had also reconfirmed their common will to deepen collaboration on matters of mutual and longstanding interest.