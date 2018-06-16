menu

Man seriously injured in Paceville argument

Early morning fights leaves 23-year-old in hospital

massimo_costa
16 June 2018, 10:29am
by Massimo Costa

A 23-year-old Turkish national was seriously injured in an argument in Paceville, during the early hours of Saturday.

The police said the man had been involved in an argument, at around 4.25am in Triq San Gorg, where he allegedly sustained some blows.

He was later taken to Mater Dei Hospital in an ambulance.

Duty Magistrate Charmaine Galea ordered an inquiry on the case and appointed a number of experts to assist her.

Police investigations are ongoing.

