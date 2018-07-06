Malta Airport invests in renewable energy, reduces carbon footprint

Malta International Airport has been reducing its carbon footprint year on year, with a heavy investment in renewable energy equipment having taken place last year.

In 2017, the airport registered a drop of 63 tonnes of CO2, resulting from electricity consumption, following a hefty investment in photovoltaic panels, the installation of more energy- efficient lifts and increased use of LED lighting, MIA said.

The airport’s photovoltaic system generated over 630,000 kWh of energy in 2017, which is roughly equivalent to the average annual electricity consumption of 329 people in Malta, the company’s recently published sustainability report showed.

“Last year, we were responsible for ensuring that an unprecedented number of passengers enjoyed a safe and pleasant airport experience, in line with our commitment to delivering an excellent service,” airport CEO Alan Borg said.

“Being equally committed to managing and minimising our impact on our environment, we strived to absorb the emissions resulting from this increased activity through mitigating measures implemented during the year,” he added.

The report reveals that the company’s greenhouse gas emissions intensity, which is one of the recognised metrics it uses to monitor emissions, stood at 1.02 kg of CO2/passenger, translating into a 16.2 per cent drop over 2016.

Borg went on to note that MIA “does not only work towards being a more responsible company by being mindful of its environmental impacts, but also by seeking to contribute to the local economy and striving to be a good neighbour and employer”.

The airport said its social efforts last year centred heavily on its workforce, with employees benefitting from a number of wellbeing initiatives aimed at helping them strike a good work-life balance and over 6,000 hours of training.

In said 13 students had been given the opportunity to gain on-the-job experience by carrying out placements and internships with the company.

“Throughout the year, the company also supported external organisations and initiatives having the wellbeing of society at the core of their mission through community investments amounting to more than €113,000,” Malta Airport emphasised.

“The Malta Airport Foundation, on the other hand, focused on investing in projects aimed at enriching Malta’s tourism offering, such as the restoration of Torri Xutu and the Combined Operations Room in Valletta,” it said.

It added that it had also invested in the making of documentary on Comino, which will be launched later this year.

The independent foundation has so far committed nearly €500,000 to such projects, MIA underscored.