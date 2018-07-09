menu

ITS moves to new location in Hal Luqa

The Institute of Tourism Studies has moved to the former Air Malta headquarters, making way for the controversial db Group mega-development in St. George's Bay

9 July 2018, 11:28am
The new ITS location at the old Air Malta headquarters
The Institute of Tourism Studies has announced its move to its new campus at the former Air Malta headquarters at the Aviation Park, Luqa.

The relocation makes way for the controversial db Group mega-development in St George's Bay. which will include a 37-storey residential tower and a 17-storey hotel.

The institution said the relocated campus can cater up to 1,000 students, compared to the 750 students which the previous campuses in St Julians and Pembroke could cater for.

“The new campus is nearly double in size compared to the previous campus and will feature even more classrooms, most of which are specified to the different subjects offered, two more kitchens, and more offices for both academics and administrative staff,” ITS said.

 It said the government’s vision for the institution is for it to develop into a world-class international educational institution in the field of hospitality and tourism studies, which would eventually lead to the Institute being a self - sufficient educational institution.

