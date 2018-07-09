menu

Mario Schembri appointed ERA compliance and enforcement director

Schembri is specialised in enforcement and security matters

massimo_costa
9 July 2018, 3:49pm
by Massimo Costa
Retired Lieutenant Colonel Mario Schembri is the newly appointed compliance and enforcement director at the ERA
Retired Lieutenant Colonel Mario Schembri is the newly appointed compliance and enforcement director at the ERA

Mario Schembri, a retired lieutenant colonel, has been chosen as the Environment and Resources Authority’s new compliance and enforcement director.

Schembri - who is specialised in enforcement and security matters, and carried out his academic and career training at local and international civil and military institutions - was appointed after a public call for applications, and will be responsible for monitoring aspects that are regulated by the ERA. 

He will also be promoting compliance with requirements, and subsequently resorting to enforcement when necessary.

Schembri’s enforcement career began in 1979, when he became a police officer, reaching the rank of inspector a year later, ERA said in a statement.

In 1985 he moved to the Armed Forces of Malta, where, during his 27 years of service, he took part and led several enforcement operations at sea and on land, it said.

During his years at the maritime squadron, Schembri was involved in combatting oil pollution at sea, the Authority said.

He retired from the AFM in 2011, after being awarded the Long and Efficient Service Medal.

The remit of the Compliance and Enforcement Directorate spans a number of environmental sectors, such as securing compliance with nature and biodiversity regulations, trade in endangered species, and the monitoring of adherence with ERA environmental permits and conditions governing operations activities which impact the environment.

Massimo Costa joined MaltaToday in 2017 as a journalist. He is a graduate in European Stud...
More in National
Air Malta appoints new CEO
National

Air Malta appoints new CEO
Massimo Costa
Home Affairs Minister responsible for court evidence tampering - Adrian Delia
National

Home Affairs Minister responsible for court evidence tampering - Adrian Delia
Massimo Costa
Airport traffic in June surpasses 600,000 for first time
National

Airport traffic in June surpasses 600,000 for first time
Mario Schembri appointed ERA compliance and enforcement director
National

Mario Schembri appointed ERA compliance and enforcement director
Massimo Costa
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe