Mario Schembri appointed ERA compliance and enforcement director

Mario Schembri, a retired lieutenant colonel, has been chosen as the Environment and Resources Authority’s new compliance and enforcement director.

Schembri - who is specialised in enforcement and security matters, and carried out his academic and career training at local and international civil and military institutions - was appointed after a public call for applications, and will be responsible for monitoring aspects that are regulated by the ERA.

He will also be promoting compliance with requirements, and subsequently resorting to enforcement when necessary.

Schembri’s enforcement career began in 1979, when he became a police officer, reaching the rank of inspector a year later, ERA said in a statement.

In 1985 he moved to the Armed Forces of Malta, where, during his 27 years of service, he took part and led several enforcement operations at sea and on land, it said.

During his years at the maritime squadron, Schembri was involved in combatting oil pollution at sea, the Authority said.

He retired from the AFM in 2011, after being awarded the Long and Efficient Service Medal.

The remit of the Compliance and Enforcement Directorate spans a number of environmental sectors, such as securing compliance with nature and biodiversity regulations, trade in endangered species, and the monitoring of adherence with ERA environmental permits and conditions governing operations activities which impact the environment.