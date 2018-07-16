menu

[WATCH] Gozo reverse osmosis €10 million tender published

A multi-million reverse osmosis tender has been published by the Water Services Corporation for the construction of a reverse osmosis facility in Gozo on the site of a previous sea water desalination plant

tia_reljic
16 July 2018, 1:06pm
by Tia Reljic
The old desalination plant at Ħondoq ir-Rummien will house a reverse osmosis

A €10 million reverse osmosis tender has been published in order to make Gozo completely self-sufficient in the provision of water, the Water Services Corporation said.

The reverse osmosis plant will be installed at Ħondoq on the site of the previous sea water desalination plant, and will make use of modern technology which could be able to supply water to Malta, too, the WSC said. The new plant will be able to produce 9,000 cubic metres of water per day.

Gozo will get a reverse osmosis at Ħondoq ir-Rummien

The tender bids close by mid-September 2018.

WSC CEO Richard Bilocca said that the plant will make Gozo “second to none” in the quality and security of its water supply.

“The project is a gem in itself as it will not only include the best available technology but it will also reach the highest environmental standards, both in terms of the surrounding environment and energy efficiency,” he said.

The project is co-financed through EU Cohesion funds.

Tia Reljic joined MaltaToday in 2017
