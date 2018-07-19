[WATCH] Paceville entrepreneur Hugo Chetcuti given last farewell

Paceville impresario Hugo Chetcuti was given a final farewell at the Paola parish church on Thursday morning.

Known as the entertainment king for his sprawling Paceville empire, Chetcuti was originally from Santa Luċija.

His funeral corteo departed from Paceville to the sound of Frank Sinatra’s My Way, arriving at Paola at roughly 10am, where hundreds of people were awaiting its arrival.

Chetcuti’s coffin was carried into the church as singer Ira Losco performed a rendition of the song Shepherd of my Soul. A number of Chetcuti’s employees, all wearing their work uniforms, were at the church to pay their respects to their former boss.

Tourism minister Konrad Mizzi and parliamentary sectretary for local government Silvio Parnis, both elected on the fourth district, were both present at the funeral.

Fr Marc Andre Camilleri celebrated mass, remarking that “it’s not everyday that the biggest church in Malta is full to the brim... This is a farewell to a great businessman, but he was also a son, father, brother, grandfather and friend.”

In his homily, Camilleri said that mass had started with the plea “God have mercy”, adding that nobody was perfect and that one’s “only hope” was in God’s merciful love.

“We are not here to debate or speculate on the many questions that come to mind. We are not here to judge him. He built a great business empire but was never deaf to the needs of others and he also had his fragility,” he said. “We seem to be living some dark and terrible days… for all the prosperity we create, society is setting aside love and embracing vengeance.”

Sinatra's My Way was played as the coffin was carried out to the hearse, where white doves were released to mark the ceremony.

The entrepreneur died last week in hospital from complications after a knife attack by a former employee.

His assailant, Serb national Bojan Cmelik has been charged with the murder and the compilation of evidence against him started earlier this week in front of Magistrate Marseanne Farrugia.

Chetcuti's family called on people attending the funeral not to give flowers but instead to give donations to the Sisters of the Ursuline Creche. Last month, Chetcuti had visited the creche and made a sizeable donation.

The family said that attendees were requested to wear black, turn off their mobiles and refrain from filming.