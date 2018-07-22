menu

[WATCH] Police stop MaltaToday from doorstepping Simon Busuttil

Attempts to get a comment from former Opposition leader Simon Busuttil outside his house were unsuccessful

massimo_costa
22 July 2018, 1:00pm
by Massimo Costa
Attempts to get a reaction from Simon Busuttil regarding the Egrant inquiry's finding were unsuccessful, after someone at his residence said he didn't wish to speak to us
Attempts to get a reaction from Simon Busuttil regarding the Egrant inquiry's finding were unsuccessful, after someone at his residence said he didn't wish to speak to us
MaltaToday journalists went to Simon Busuttil and Pierre Portelli's houses, in an attempt to get their reaction regarding the Egrant inquiry findings

The police have stopped MaltaToday from doorstepping Simon Busuttil, after our journalists went to his residence to ask for a reaction regarding the main conclusions of the Egrant inquiry report published this morning.

When we arrived outside the former Opposition leader’s house, and rang his doorbell, a police officer in plain clothes stationed outside asked us to step aside, saying we should have asked for his permission before ringing.

The officer was later seen speaking to somebody inside the house, after which he again insisted we shouldn’t have rang before asking him if we could do so, and said that Busuttil did not want to give a comment.

MaltaToday also tried to ask PN media head Pierre Portelli - who had submitted two declarations of trusts for Egrant to Magistrate Aaron Bugeja, which were found by the inquiry to have been fraudulent - for his comments, but were told by the person who answered the door to his house that he was not home.

Massimo Costa joined MaltaToday in 2017 as a journalist. He is a graduate in European Stud...
More in National
[WATCH] Joseph Muscat sheds tears of relief after 15-month ordeal
National

[WATCH] Joseph Muscat sheds tears of relief after 15-month ordeal
Kurt Sansone
[WATCH] Updated | Adrian Delia has asked Simon Busuttil to resign from PN parliamentary group
National

[WATCH] Updated | Adrian Delia has asked Simon Busuttil to resign from PN parliamentary group
Massimo Costa
Simon Busuttil will not resign after Egrant inquiry exonerates Muscats
National

Simon Busuttil will not resign after Egrant inquiry exonerates Muscats
Kurt Sansone
[WATCH] Police stop MaltaToday from doorstepping Simon Busuttil
National

[WATCH] Police stop MaltaToday from doorstepping Simon Busuttil
Massimo Costa
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe