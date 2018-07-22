[WATCH] Police stop MaltaToday from doorstepping Simon Busuttil

MaltaToday journalists went to Simon Busuttil and Pierre Portelli's houses, in an attempt to get their reaction regarding the Egrant inquiry findings

The police have stopped MaltaToday from doorstepping Simon Busuttil, after our journalists went to his residence to ask for a reaction regarding the main conclusions of the Egrant inquiry report published this morning.

When we arrived outside the former Opposition leader’s house, and rang his doorbell, a police officer in plain clothes stationed outside asked us to step aside, saying we should have asked for his permission before ringing.

The officer was later seen speaking to somebody inside the house, after which he again insisted we shouldn’t have rang before asking him if we could do so, and said that Busuttil did not want to give a comment.

MaltaToday also tried to ask PN media head Pierre Portelli - who had submitted two declarations of trusts for Egrant to Magistrate Aaron Bugeja, which were found by the inquiry to have been fraudulent - for his comments, but were told by the person who answered the door to his house that he was not home.