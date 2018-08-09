Woman with grievous injuries after being run over at Żejtun
A 33-year-old woman was hit by a car in Luqa Briffa Street, Żejtun
A 33-year-old woman from Marsaskala suffered grievous injuries after she was run over by a car in Żejtun on Thursday afternoon, the police said.
The accident happened in Triq Luqa Briffa when the woman was hit by an Isuzu Elf, driven by a 28-year-old man from Żejtun. The woman was taken to hospital by an ambulance and certified to have suffered grievous injuries.
The police are investigating.
