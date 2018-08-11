menu

Woman claims to have been beaten up by karozzin driver

Maria Elizabeth Mcveigh said she was punched by one of the owners of a horse-drawn carriage after she asked why the horse didn’t have water however her version of events was disputed on Facebook

yannick_pace
11 August 2018, 6:18pm
by Yannick Pace

A woman has claimed that she was assaulted by the driver of a horse-drawn carriage because she asked him why his horse did not have any water.

Writing on Facebook, Maria Elizabeth Mcveigh, said that after asking about the water, she was punched by the horse’s owner.

“I was punched which resulted in me falling backwards…leaving me unconscious and sustaining a head injury…I was taken to hospital…CT scan…large Hematoma and soft tissue contusion…loss of blood,” wrote Mcveigh.

Her post was shared in the Facebook group RUBS PUPPY LOVE, with many expressing their shock at what had happened and wishing her a speedy recovery.

MaltaToday reached out to Mcveigh for a comment on the incident but has so far received no reply. Efforts were also made to determine whether a police report had in fact been filed, however the police said they could not determine if a report had been filed without knowing which district it was filed in.

A number of people challenged Mcveigh’s version of events, claiming that there was no proof that the incident had in fact happened, prompting the alleged victim to post a copy of her discharge note. The note states the woman’s injuries were the result of her being punched and falling backwards.

Nicole Templeman, who appeared to have some knowledge of the incident, responded by accusing Mcveigh of lying.

“Why don’t you tell us the truth and tell us that you hit the man, and that the owner didn’t punch you,” she said.

According to Templeman, Mcveigh had approached the horse's owner and after trying, without success, to give the horse water, slapped a man who was accompanying him in the face. The horse’s owner then pushed her “so that they don’t get in a fight”, Templeman wrote.   

The incident allegedly took place before a protest held on Saturday calling for horse-drawn carriages to be banned from Malta's roads. The protest was called after two horses collapsed on Malta's roads in one week.

Yannick joined MaltaToday as a journalist in 2016. His main areas of interest are politics...
More in National
Woman claims to have been beaten up by karozzin driver
National

Woman claims to have been beaten up by karozzin driver
Yannick Pace
First three new Marsa lanes to be open to traffic next week
National

First three new Marsa lanes to be open to traffic next week
Yannick Pace
Ella could have received Holy Communion if established system had been followed
National

Ella could have received Holy Communion if established system had been followed
Paul Cocks
PN accuses government of ‘failing the public’ in tendering process for Paola health hub
National

PN accuses government of ‘failing the public’ in tendering process for Paola health hub
Staff Reporter
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe