menu

ERA to commission soil studies following Magħtab fire

The authority said it would be engaging ‘international experts’ to analyse soil from different locations affected by the fire’s smoke plume

yannick_pace
31 August 2018, 2:56pm
by Yannick Pace
ERA said it would be commissioning an analysis of soil from various locations around the island
ERA said it would be commissioning an analysis of soil from various locations around the island

The Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) will be commissioning a study to determine the levels of dioxin and furan in the soil around Malta following Friday morning’s fire at the Magħtab waste treatment facility.

Both compounds are toxic and produced by the burning of industrial and domestic waste. Health authorities advised the public to avoid area adding that those living in the vicinity should keep their doors and windows shut. 

ERA said that these “persistent organic pollutants” are usually formed when plastic is burned at low temperatures.

For this reason, it said that “international experts” will be engaged by ERA to sample and analyse the soil from different locations over which the fire’s smoke plume travelled. 

Finally it said that ERA officers would be inspecting the site once it is safe for them to do so.

The authority said it would be issuing additional information in the coming days once all analyses and investigations have been concluded.

Yannick joined MaltaToday as a journalist in 2016. His main areas of interest are politics...
More in National
ERA to commission soil studies following Magħtab fire
National

ERA to commission soil studies following Magħtab fire
Yannick Pace
Central government debt down by almost €200 million
National

Central government debt down by almost €200 million
David Hudson
[WATCH] Updated | Magħtab fire: Waste went up in flames 'spontaneously'
National

[WATCH] Updated | Magħtab fire: Waste went up in flames 'spontaneously'
Massimo Costa
Cannabis pressure group questions need for medicinal cannabis users to give up driving license
National

Cannabis pressure group questions need for medicinal cannabis users to give up driving license
Yannick Pace
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe