ERA to commission soil studies following Magħtab fire

The Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) will be commissioning a study to determine the levels of dioxin and furan in the soil around Malta following Friday morning’s fire at the Magħtab waste treatment facility.

Both compounds are toxic and produced by the burning of industrial and domestic waste. Health authorities advised the public to avoid area adding that those living in the vicinity should keep their doors and windows shut.

ERA said that these “persistent organic pollutants” are usually formed when plastic is burned at low temperatures.

For this reason, it said that “international experts” will be engaged by ERA to sample and analyse the soil from different locations over which the fire’s smoke plume travelled.

Finally it said that ERA officers would be inspecting the site once it is safe for them to do so.

The authority said it would be issuing additional information in the coming days once all analyses and investigations have been concluded.