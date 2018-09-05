Developers call for register of building contractors

The Malta Developers Association has appealed to the government to create an official register of building contractors.

In a statement, the association said that it was time to create a system with which contractors could be monitored.

MTA said that when there is a construction boom, there are often people lacking the necessary experience and training, with the consequence that poor quality and defective work is produced.

A register, they said, would ensure that contractors are serious about their work and that they have the necessary know-how as well as being aware of building regulations. The association also suggested that in case of serious deficiencies, certain contractors could be deregistered.

It said that a register would divide the contractors into different categories according to their size and the type of contracts they will be capable of executing.

"This system, which is in use in practically all the European countries, ensures that whoever undertakes contracts of a certain size will have the experience and the capability to execute the work undertaken to be completed," MDA said.