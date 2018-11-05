Council of Europe to look into Malta's institutions

A delegation from the Venice Commission, an advisory body of the Council of Europe, will be holding meetings in Malta from Monday, to look into the Malta's institutional structures.

Representatives will be meeting with different government officials, including Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne. The commission delegation will also meet with members of civil society groups.

The Venice Commission is made up of independent experts in the field of constitutional law.

It is unclear whether the commission will meet with the Prime Minister. Joseph Muscat was in China where he attended the opening ceremony of the First China International Import Expo and Hongqiao International Economic and Trade Forum.

Muscat is also expected to address a conference by passport scheme concessionaires Henley and Partners in Dubai.

In October a request was made by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, a legal Affairs Committee to investigate the state of Malta’s structures because of concerns that had been voiced by MEPs.

The Venice Commission will reveal its opinion in December.

In light of the request that was made, the government asked the commission to also look at the Malta’s structures, and provide advice, with government promising to implement any reforms that the body recommended.