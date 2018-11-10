Motorcyclist hospitalised after losing control of motorcycle

A 22-year old man is seriously injured after he lost control of his bike on Triq in-Naxxar in Birkirkara and overturned, Police reported.

The accident took place on Friday night at around 7.15pm. District Police said that the young motorcyclist was driving a Yamaha and lost control of the motorbike.

An ambulance was called on site and transported the man to Mater Dei Hospital. He is certified as having suffered serious injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.