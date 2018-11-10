Alfred Sant will decide by month’s end whether to contest MEP election

Alfred Sant will decide whether to contest the MEP election in a few weeks’ time amid widespread expectation in Labour circles that he will be a candidate.

The former prime minister who will be 71 next February contested the European Parliament election for the first time four years ago, obtaining 48,739 votes.

Sant was asked about his candidature for 2019 during a citizens’ dialogue on Brexit organised by his office.

“I will take into account the interests of Malta and the Labour Party when announcing my decision later this month,” Sant said to a packed house in Qawra.

Apart from Sant, the PL elected Miriam Dalli and Marlene Mizzi in the 2014 MEP election. Mizzi has already declared that she will not seek another term. Dalli, who was also elected for the first time four years ago, will be running for a second term. She is being touted as a leadership contender if Joseph Muscat calls it a day.

Sant’s reply failed to quell speculation over his intention although sources close to the Labour Party have told MaltaToday there is widespread expectation that he will be a candidate once again.

Brexit: An amicable divorce

During the conference Sant said that all indicators pointed towards Brexit happening as scheduled on 29 March 2019.

He said the UK government appeared focussed on closing negotiations with the EU by the end of November.

“Both sides are aiming at an amicable divorce,” he said.

Addressing the possible impact of Brexit on Malta, Sant said economic forecasts for the economy were still positive for the next two years, irrespective of Brexit negotiations.

But the former PM mentioned the importance of an air traffic agreement between the UK and Malta after Brexit taking into account that 40% of tourists visiting Malta come from Britain.

“UK government obbligations towards Maltese citizens will continue. Brexit will not affect bilateral agreements between Malta and the UK in the medical field, treatment of sick persons in UK hospitals and in education. EU scholarships to students wishing to further their studies in UK Universities will cease with Brexit. However, those Maltese already working in the UK will not be affected by Brexit,” Sant said.

Commerce with the UK will depend on the agreements reached between Britain and the EU but cautioned the importation of second hand cars from the UK, may be affected with new tariffs.

“It is a fact that the 27 EU member states kept a united front during the Brexit negotiations, much more than the UK government did. It’s in the interest of the EU and the UK to maintain the best relations in the fields of security, terrorism, criminality and defence,” Sant said.

The conference was moderated by journalist Karl Stagno Navarra.