Malta will receive British assistance in fight against human trafficking

Britain will offer training to public employees in Malta working with people who face a higher risk of being trafficked as part of an agreement signed today.

The UK will also offer assistance in the drafting of new legislation aimed at fighting human trafficking.

The assistance forms part of a two-year collaboration agreement reached with Malta that will see both countries share best practices.

The memorandum of understanding was signed this morning between British High Commissioner Stuart Gill and the permanent secretary at the Office of the Prime Minister, Vince Muscat.

Reforms Parliamentary Secretary Julia Farrugia Portelli, who oversaw the signing, described the agreement as a milestone in the government’s reform on human trafficking.

“The signing of the memorandum of understanding could not have taken place at a more appropriate moment. The valuable assistance of our British counterparts will result in a comprehensive victim-centred approach against human trafficking,” she said.

According to Farrugia Portelli, the success of the country’s strategy to bring traffickers to justice depends on the level of protection given by the State to victims.

The agreement will secure assistance to the Maltese authorities in devising a national strategy against human trafficking.

The UK will also help Malta design the national public awareness campaign announced during the budget speech.

Gill said no country was immune to modern slavery, which is why a global response was necessary to eliminate it.

“Modern slavery is one of the greatest human rights abuses of our time and the UK is a world leader in making it an international mission to end this heinous crime. We have been working with Malta on this issue and we are now formalising this work through this MOU in order to strengthen the fight against modern slavery,” Gill said.