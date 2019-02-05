[WATCH] Franco Debono has freedom of expression, Justice Minister insists

Franco Debono has freedom of expression, Justice Minister insists

Franco Debono is free to express himself, Justice Minister Owen Bonnici has said in reaction to the former Nationalist MPs Egrant tirade over the weekend.

Bonnici was parroting the Prime Minister's short reaction to Debono’s claim that Panama company Egrant belonged to Joseph Muscat.

Muscat responded with the words “freedom of expression” when asked by The Malta Independent for his reaction.

And this morning, the Justice Minister simply reiterated the same reply.

"I have nothing to add to what the Prime Minister has already made clear in his statement on the issue," Bonnici said.

Debono, Commissioner of Laws, said last week, that Muscat is the most corrupt politician in Malta's history and insisted that Egrant belonged to him. At one point he also described the Prime Minister as “a turnip”.

A magisterial inquiry last year had concluded there was no proof to say that Egrant belonged to the Prime Minister, his wife, or any member of his immediate family. The inquiry also found that the alleged documents that should have provided the proof, were falsified.

Former Opposition leader Simon Busuttil had reacted to the findings by insisting that he still believed Muscat owned Egrant. At the time, the government's response to Busuttil's obstinate claim was that he did not respect the rule of law.

Asked whether the government could retain Debono as Commissioner of Laws, given his Egrant claim, Bonnici, evidently displeased, said, "freedom of expression".

Bonnici was present at a press conference that publicised artist Matthew Pandolfino's "dgħajsa tar-riħ" sculpture which will be installed in Bormla this April as part of a street art initiative.